OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -- Multiple fire departments respond to a school bus crash at the intersection of IL Route 26 and IL Route 64 in rural Ogle County.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says minor injuries are reported, but could not say if those who were hurt were students or the driver.

It is not clear what district the school bus is from, details are limited at this time.

13 WREX is working to get more information.