Man accused of having body in bags extradited to Kentucky

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of carrying parts of his girlfriend’s body in duffel bags he took aboard a bus from Louisville to Chicago has been extradited back to his home state. WDRB-TV reports 30-year-old Melvin Martin Jr. was arraigned Thursday morning in Jefferson County District Court in Louisville following his arrest in suburban Chicago last month. Officials say he was taken into custody after family members looked into the bags Martin brought from Louisville and found a severed head and other body parts. It was unclear whether Martin has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.