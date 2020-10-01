LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Darvish tries to save season vs Marlins

The Cubs and Marlins resume their series a day after poor weather caused a postponement at Wrigley Field. Miami leads the best-of-three 1-0 but may be without outfielder Starling Marte, who was hit by a fastball during Wednesday’s 5-1 victory and has a nondisplaced fracture of the bone running between his left pinky and wrist. He wasn’t in the starting lineup for Thursday’s postponed game, but manager Don Mattingly had not ruled out using him. Meanwhile, the Astros are preparing for an AL Division Series against West champion Oakland and pitcher Mike Fiers, who last November revealed details of Houston’s sign-stealing scam.