Investigative committee still debating over subpoenas for Madigan, other key witnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Republican members of the special House committee investigating Speaker Mike Madigan have shared drafts of subpoenas they hope to issue to key witnesses in the ComEd bribery scheme.

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) moved to issue the subpoenas during the committee’s hearing Tuesday. However, Committee Chair Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) found the motion premature and inappropriate.

“It’s not as though this is a hard document to draft. Chairman Welch is an attorney. I’m sure he’s issued countless subpoenas. I certainly have,” Mazzochi said Thursday. “This isn’t a particularly complicated process, and it was just stunning to me that he chose to put this on hold instead of keeping the process moving.”

The Republicans hope Welch will approve their drafts of the subpoenas to move forward with their investigation. They hope to hear from former ComEd lobbyists Mike McClain, Mike Zalewski, and Jay Doherty. Former executives for the utility, Anne Pramaggiore and Fidel Marquez are also on the wish list. Marquez pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy in federal court shortly before the committee met Tuesday.

Still, there is doubt Madigan would agree to appear before the committee as he continues to call it a “political stunt.” Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) says this shouldn’t be a political battle.

“If there are Democrats who are willing to hold a press conference calling on the Speaker to come and testify, if they’re willing to call on Mike McClain to come and testify, I would be more than happy to stand next to them. Good government is not a partisan issue,” Wehrli added. “Or, at least, it shouldn’t be.”

Welch: Stopping the rush

Meanwhile, Welch said the committee won’t rush into actions that could interfere with the ongoing federal investigation.

“Republican members have shown that they are not interested in cooperation, they are not interested in a serious process benefitting the rules they invoked, and frankly they are not interested in the truth. They are solely interested in headlines, half-truths, and distractions to pop up their dimming political prospects,” Welch stated.

However, Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) says Republicans are still taking the process seriously.

“This process we’re going through is about protecting the integrity of the House of Representatives. There are separate questions that the U.S. Attorney’s office will bring as it relates to specific criminal charges,” Demmer explained. “But we as members of the House of Representatives have a duty to ensure that a member of the House of Representatives who is engaged in conduct like this is held accountable, regardless of the position they hold.”

Welch claims the Republicans were unwilling to share copies of the subpoenas until minutes before their press conference Thursday morning.

“I will not allow this committee to be used as a stage for political theater,” Welch stated.