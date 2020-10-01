In NYC and LA, returning pupils face battery of virus tests

The nation’s two largest school districts are rolling out ambitious and costly plans to test students and staff for the coronavirus. New York City is set to begin testing 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building monthly beginning Thursday, the same day the final wave of the district’s more than 1 million students begin returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms. Los Angeles public schools have launched a similar $150 million testing program to help determine when it will be safe for in-person instruction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said COVID-19 in school-age children in the U.S. began rising in early September as many returned to classrooms.