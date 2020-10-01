Greece: Violence at school rally, concern over nursing home

Greece: Violence at school rally, concern over nursing homeNew
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have used tear gas to disperse violently protesting high school students who have organized scores of school strikes in response to classroom overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic. Brief clashes broke out Thursday near the parliament in central Athens after students threw several gasoline bombs at police. Authorities are struggling with a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the Greek capital, where a nursing home was being evacuated and elderly residents were being hospitalized.