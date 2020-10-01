Frosty conditions settle in through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November-like weather moves in for the rest of the week, giving us frosty conditions at night and cool conditions during the day. More rain is possible before the weekend is over.

Cold stretch:

The weather remains brisk through the weekend, giving us a preview of late this month if not early next month.

Covering your plants or garden overnight helps protect it from frost.

Friday starts in the middle 30's, so frost is likely along and north of US-20. If you want to protect your garden, cover it up with blankets, sheets, or paper bags. These coverings help retain just enough heat to prevent frost from forming on the plants.

Frost Advisories highlight where and how long frost may harm plants in the area.

Frost advisories go into effect overnight, highlighting where frost is most likely. The advisories expire at 9 am, so it should be safe to remove your plant coverings after that point.

Friday remains brisk, as temperatures stay in the low 50's for highs. We'll see a lot of sunshine, but that won't help temperatures warm up much.

Once in the weekend, temperatures won't change much but the weather does. Friday night falls to the middle 30's, so frost is possible again. Saturday climbs to the middle 50's. The day starts out sunny, then turns cloudy as rain showers approach. Rain holds off until Saturday night, so you shouldn't have to worry about rain during the day.

By Sunday, temperatures cool again to the low 50's. We could see one more frosty night as conditions fall to the 30's again Sunday night.

Weekend rain:

Showers slide in late Saturday evening, so your daytime outdoor plans shouldn't be interrupted by rain. The rain stays steady overnight, and may still be going after sunrise Sunday. By the middle of Sunday morning, the showers should slide east, giving the Stateline dry weather for the remainder of the day.

Light rain showers are likely Saturday night.

After Saturday night's rain, we may not see rain again for a while. The forecast looks dry through next weekend.

Big turnaround:

Warmer than usual weather is expected well into the middle of the month.

After 4 brisk days in a row, the weather reverses course in a big way. Temperatures quickly warm above average early next week. We'll see the upper 60's by Tuesday, then stay near 70 degrees for much of next week. There may be a day or two that gets up to 70 degrees.

The long range forecast favors warmer than average conditions through the middle of October. If you're hoping for summer weather to come back, you probably won't get your wish. However, days in the 70's may remain a possibility well into the middle of the month.