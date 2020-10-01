Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn,
Jones and Jackson Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess and
Stephenson Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
