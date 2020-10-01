Fighting by Armenia and Azerbaijan injures 4 journalists

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Two French and two Armenian journalists have been injured in the South Caucasus separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week marked the biggest escalation in years of a decades-old conflict. The journalists of the French newspaper Le Monde were wounded in shelling Thursday morning in the town of Martuni. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The fighting has continued for five straight days, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded.