Chicago OKs trick-or-treating with coronavirus precautions

CHICAGO (AP) — City officials say Chicagoans going door-to-door on Halloween this year will have to wear masks and keep groups small to minimize risks of the coronavirus. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city’s top health official, Dr. Allison Arwady, dressed as the “Rona Destroyers” equipped with gloves, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer for Thursday’s announcement of the city’s Halloween rules. Lightfoot says it’s unrealistic to tell people they can’t trick or treat but she believes following the city’s rules can make it safer. Groups will be limited to six people and have to keep moving between houses.