Check’s in the mail? Trump doling out aid ahead of election

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has been talking up heaps of federal aid that are flowing to key constituency groups in the leadup to the November election. He has promised millions of Medicare recipients that — thanks to him — they’ll soon be getting an “incredible” $200 card in the mail to help them pay for prescriptions. He’s called himself “the best thing” that ever happened to Puerto Rico, while releasing long-stalled aid. Trump has also taken to showcasing the $28 billion he “gave” to farmers hard hit by the trade war with China. But he rarely mentions Congress’ role in the appropriation of those dollars.