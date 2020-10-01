Added Force: Baby Yoda a boost on Western wildfire lines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beleaguered firefighters in the western United States have a new force on their side: Baby Yoda. In early September, A 5-year-old Oregon boy named Carver and his grandmother delivered a toy version of “The Mandalorian” alien to a donation center for firefighters. The toy came with a handwritten note from Carver saying the toy was meant to be “a friend” in case they got lonely. Since then, Baby Yoda has been to four wildfires in two states, ridden in helicopters and checked people’s temperatures for COVID-19 symptoms. Baby Yoda’s adventures are chronicled on a Facebook page, and firefighters say the toy has given them a much-needed morale boost as they battle flames that have claimed homes and lives.