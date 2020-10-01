10 Rockford region lawmakers press IDPH to delay COVID-19 mitigation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ten state lawmakers that represent Region 1 of Illinois' reopening plan penned a letter Thursday to the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, requesting more time before putting restrictions on the region that includes Rockford, Freeport, Loves Park and Machesney Park.

In the letter to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the 10 lawmakers said an additional week before the mitigation goes into effect will "allow time to thoroughly review the evidence and discuss other potential mitigation options to reduce positivity numbers in our region."

The letter echoes the sentiment of bar and restaurant owners and other local leaders like Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, who say the mitigation order that goes into effect Oct. 3, will put the brunt of the burden on the restaurant and bar industry.

"Yet from the departments’ own data we know that restaurants and bars are not one of the major causes of the spread of COVID-19," the letter said.

The lawmakers say they owe the communities they represent, and small businesses, an opportunity to discuss the mitigation plan that currently would close bars and restaurants for indoor dining, require bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., and would limit gatherings to 25 people.

The following lawmakers signed their names at the end of the letter:

Senator Neil Anderson (R) Moline

Senator Brian Stewart (R) Freeport

Sen. Dave Syverson (R) Rockford

Rep. John Cabello (R) Machesney Park

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R) Freeport

Rep. Tom Demmer (R) Dixon

Rep Jeff Keicher (R) Sycamore

Rep. Tony McCombie (R) Savanna

Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R) Rockford

Rep. Maurice West (D) Rockford