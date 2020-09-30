 Skip to Content

Winnebago wins BNC girls golf conference tourney

7:45 pm

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — On a windy day at Timber Pointe that mixed in a little rain, Winnebago played steady throughout to win the Big Northern Conference tournament by 16 strokes, carding a 376, ahead of Rock Falls' 392. Dixon finished one shot behind Rock Falls, while Byron and Oregon rounded out the top five.

Rock Falls had the top two finishers individually, with Ellie Wasson and Megan Fiorini the only golfers to finish under 90. But Winnebago's Kyra Simon (90), Ashley Potter (91), Ella Provi (95) and Leigha DeRango (100) combined to give the Lady Indians the conference title.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

