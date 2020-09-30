Winnebago wins BNC girls golf conference tourney

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — On a windy day at Timber Pointe that mixed in a little rain, Winnebago played steady throughout to win the Big Northern Conference tournament by 16 strokes, carding a 376, ahead of Rock Falls' 392. Dixon finished one shot behind Rock Falls, while Byron and Oregon rounded out the top five.

Rock Falls had the top two finishers individually, with Ellie Wasson and Megan Fiorini the only golfers to finish under 90. But Winnebago's Kyra Simon (90), Ashley Potter (91), Ella Provi (95) and Leigha DeRango (100) combined to give the Lady Indians the conference title.