 Skip to Content

Winnebago County updates COVID-19 travel advisory list

8:00 pm Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has updated its travel advisory when it comes to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The health department on Wednesday added Minnesota, North Carolina and Wyoming to its travel advisory. Health officials recommend anyone who travels to or from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days before being out in public in Winnebago County.

The county adds to its advisory list when infections in certain states or cities rise dramatically. Once a state or city sees infections fall, the health department removes it from its list. Health officials removed Georgia from its list.

The following is a list of all states in Winnebago County's travel advisory:

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Idaho
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas
  6. Kentucky
  7. Minnesota
  8. Mississippi
  9. Missouri
  10. Montana
  11. Nebraska
  12. North Carolina
  13. North Dakota
  14. Oklahoma
  15. South Carolina
  16. South Dakota
  17. Tennessee
  18. Texas
  19. Utah
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Wyoming

CLICK HERE to read more about the Winnebago County Health Department's guidance.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content