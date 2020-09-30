Winnebago County updates COVID-19 travel advisory list

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has updated its travel advisory when it comes to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The health department on Wednesday added Minnesota, North Carolina and Wyoming to its travel advisory. Health officials recommend anyone who travels to or from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days before being out in public in Winnebago County.

The county adds to its advisory list when infections in certain states or cities rise dramatically. Once a state or city sees infections fall, the health department removes it from its list. Health officials removed Georgia from its list.

The following is a list of all states in Winnebago County's travel advisory:

Alabama Arkansas Idaho Iowa Kansas Kentucky Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Wisconsin Wyoming

CLICK HERE to read more about the Winnebago County Health Department's guidance.