Winnebago County updates COVID-19 travel advisory list
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has updated its travel advisory when it comes to the risk of COVID-19 infection.
The health department on Wednesday added Minnesota, North Carolina and Wyoming to its travel advisory. Health officials recommend anyone who travels to or from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days before being out in public in Winnebago County.
The county adds to its advisory list when infections in certain states or cities rise dramatically. Once a state or city sees infections fall, the health department removes it from its list. Health officials removed Georgia from its list.
The following is a list of all states in Winnebago County's travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
CLICK HERE to read more about the Winnebago County Health Department's guidance.