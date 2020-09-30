US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

The United States will block shipments of palm oil from a major Malaysian producer that feeds into the supply chains of iconic U.S. food and cosmetic brands. It found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence. Brenda Smith, of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade, said the order against FGV Holdings Berhad, went into effect Wednesday. Her announcement came a week after The Associated Press exposed major labor abuses in Malaysia’s palm oil industry and was triggered by a petition filed last year by nonprofit organizations.