Spain rebuffs Turkey’s ‘unilateral’ gas search, backs Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister says her country rejects Turkey’s unilateral search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and that negotiations are the proper way to resolve a territorial dispute that has ratcheted up regional tensions. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed support for fellow European Union member Cyprus as Turkey continues to prospect for gas in waters where the Mediterranean island nation claims exclusive economic rights. The leaders of the 27 EU nations prepared to discuss potential sanctions against Turkey at a two-day summit starting Thursday. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens supports Cyprus’ call for fresh EU sanctions against individuals and companies involved in Turkey’s “illegal” gas search.