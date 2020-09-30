Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update today, expected to address new Region 1 restrictions

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Priztker will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.



Wednesday's update will be done virtually as the governor is in self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor's office.



Gov. Pritzker is expected to address the new COVID-19 restrictions going into effect on Saturday, Oct. 3 for Region 1.



The restrictions for the region, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, come after three straight days of the region's positivity rate being higher than 8%.



Here's a look at what changes go into effect starting on Saturday:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.



If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.



According to IDPH, Region 1 hasn't had a positivity rate below 6% since Sept. 10.



The governor's update is expected to start at 12 p.m. and you can watch it live on the 13 WREX Facebook page and our website wrex.com/live