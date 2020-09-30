Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urging the Vatican to join the U.S. in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China. He says the Catholic Church should be at the forefront in the fight to insist on basic human rights there.Pompeo made the appeal at a conference on religious freedom organized by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See. It took place at the same time the Vatican is entering into delicate negotiations with Beijing on extending its controversial agreement over bishop nominations. Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, didn’t mention China in his conference remarks but instead, Gallagher criticized “ideological” threats to religious freedom, such as legislation that redefines traditional concepts of gender.