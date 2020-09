ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the 2100 block of 18th Street.



Police tweeted about the incident this morning at 6:02 a.m. saying a woman sustained non life threatening injuries, and was transported to local hospital.



An investigation into the shooting is on going.



13 WREX has a crew on scene, we will continue to update as more information is made available.