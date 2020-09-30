November-like chill hits the Stateline starting Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another big drop in temperature arrives Thursday, leaving us on the brisk end of the scale through the weekend. Wind chills in the 30's and patchy frost may be side effects of the colder air moving in.

Brisk conditions:

A cold front swept through early Wednesday, though the cold air lags behind the front. We feel the full effect of the cold air Thursday. Temperatures fall around 10 degrees, leaving us in the middle 50's for highs.

The weather grows colder Thursday with a chance for showers.

With breezy winds in place, wind chills are a factor! We haven't had to deal with those in a while. Wind chills may be down into the 30's Thursday morning. By the afternoon, the "feels like" conditions are back in the 40's to 50's.

Wind chills fall to the 30's Thursday and Friday morning.

Friday looks like the coldest day of the week. Temperatures fall to the low 50's, which is a ton more like early November rather than early October. Wind chills may dip to the low 30's in the morning and again overnight. We do see a lot of sunshine, which may help take a little edge off of the colder air.

November-like weather lasts all weekend.

Chilly weather in the 30's Thursday night and Friday night could bring patchy frost. The weather remains in the middle 50's over the weekend during the day, and warming into the 40's at night.

Scattered showers:

Spotty rain comes with the extra cool air. Thursday provides scattered showers throughout the afternoon. We have plenty of dry time to look forward to, though be ready for a quick light shower from time to time.

Showers stay steady Saturday night.

Friday stays dry and sunny, then Saturday becomes cloudy throughout the day. Rain should hold off until late Saturday evening. The daytime hours look to stay dry if you are making weekend plans. Showers continue throughout Saturday night, then the rain slowly slides to the east Sunday morning. We look to be dry again by the middle of Sunday morning.

Rain may stay away from Sunday afternoon onward. There's a slight chance Tuesday, with otherwise dry and sunny conditions throughout next week.