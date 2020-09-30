Local doctor warns of long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you get COVID-19, one doctor from SwedishAmerican Hospital says don't be surprised if you're dealing with symptoms for months.

Dr. Otavio Rodrigues said some patients could get pneumonia and need oxygen, while others may have trouble breathing and need a breathing tube.

Regardless of how severe the virus hits you, he said be prepared in case you have symptoms even months after being diagnosed.

"One of the most common (symptoms) would be fatigue. Patients feel very tired. And that sometimes creates a huge problem for patients who return to their work. Very often, patients have shortness of breath and they have poor exercise tolerance,: said Dr. Rodrigues.

On top of that, you may have symptoms tied to COVID-19 and not even realize it, like difficulty concentrating and memory loss.