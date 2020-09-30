Illinois State Police unveils rape kit tracking database

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Instead of sitting back and wondering what the status of their case is, survivors of rape in Illinois will now have those answers right at their fingertips.

The Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Sciences launched an online database called Checkpoint. The platform allows survivors to track their evidence throughout the investigative process.

"Whether by a healthcare facility or law enforcement a number is assigned to the evidence and it's provided to the survivor at the time of collection," says ISP Forensic Science Command Biology Program Manager Brenda Danosky.

Danosky says the database won't give the survivor any of the results of their testing, but will show information like the dates of when their kit has been handled, what's happening, and provide law enforcement contact information should the survivor have questions.

"It gives them that reinforcement that something is happening with their evidence," syas Danosky.

The database isn't retroactive, meaning any assaults that took place prior to August 14th, 2020 won't be included in the system. Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Legal Advocate Paula Peterson says many times survivors are surprised by the months it may take for their evidence to finally reach a state's attorney's office. She's hopeful this new tool will relieve some of that anxiety.

"That it is progressing because they are having updates as it goes through the different stages in that process," says Peterson. "So they can say yes it's moved onto the next stage. The light at the end of the tunnel that it will be finished."

To access the site, survivors will need specific pin numbers. ISP says no personal information will be displayed on the site.