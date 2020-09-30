Illinois looks to help people collect money owed from missing life insurance policies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state of Illinois wants to help you collect money that you are owed.

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) says it can help you find missing life insurance policies. The group says millions of dollars in benefits go unclaimed every year. In 2020, the IDOI has helped people find and collect more than $5 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance polices.

There are multiple websites you can visit to check for unclaimed life insurance policies.