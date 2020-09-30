 Skip to Content

Illinois looks to help people collect money owed from missing life insurance policies

New
8:38 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state of Illinois wants to help you collect money that you are owed.

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) says it can help you find missing life insurance policies. The group says millions of dollars in benefits go unclaimed every year. In 2020, the IDOI has helped people find and collect more than $5 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance polices.

There are multiple websites you can visit to check for unclaimed life insurance policies.

  • To use the IDOI's website, click here.
  • To use the Illinois State Treasurer's website, click here.
  • To use the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locater, click here.

Nick Landi

Nick Landi is a News Producer at 13 WREX. He has worked at WREX in that role since joining the station in 2018. He is a graduate of Illinois State University.

Related Articles

Skip to content