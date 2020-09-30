 Skip to Content

Hundreds of migrants set out from Honduras amid pandemic

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have begun walking from this northern Honduras city toward the Guatemala border testing a well-trod migration route now in times of the novel coronavirus. Calls for a new migrant caravan to leave from the San Pedro Sula bus station Oct. 1 have circulated on social media for weeks. It comes just two weeks after Guatemala reopened its borders after keeping them sealed for months to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the majority of the migrants who gathered Wednesday decided not to wait for October, instead setting out in the dark of night carrying knapsacks and many wearing masks.

Associated Press

