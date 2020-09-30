French high court OKs extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest court has rejected Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga’s appeal of a decision to extradite him to an international court in The Hague. Kabuga was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run. He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them in Rwanda. A French appeals court in June ordered Kabuga to be turned over to the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. In its decision issued Wednesday, the Court of Cassation rejected arguments to keep the 87-year-old former fugitive in France, including health concerns due to his age.