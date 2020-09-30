Do presidential debates matter? Local debate coach weighs in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On the heels of Tuesday night's 2020 presidential debate, a local debate coach says these debates matter.



Matt Dupuis is the forensics coaching specialist at Northern Illinois University. He says it is hard to measure a debate's impact on how people vote, however, it is important to give undecided voters a look at each candidate's policies.



A debate forces a candidate to not only explain their policies but also defend them when being challenged.



"When you think about it, there's not really another platform that allows us to not only hear all these ideas, all these notions, all these concepts, to actually engage with them as well," says Dupuis.



He recommends that if you plan on watching these debates, watch it with a group of people so you can have conversations about what's being debated.