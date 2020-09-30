Chicago schools to pay $400,000 in 2 physical force lawsuits

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s public school district has agreed to pay a total of $400,000 to settle two lawsuits that alleged that staff members used physical force to punish two special education students. The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago Public Schools agreed to settle the lawsuits last week. In one lawsuit that was filed in 2016 a 9-year-old boy alleged a teacher dragged him by his clothes down stairs. In the other suit that was filed in 2018, another 9-year-old boy alleged that a guidance counselor assistant choked him until he lost consciousness. Neither of them still work for the district.