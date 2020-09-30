Azerbaijan, Armenia no closer to ending clashes after 4 days

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh has continued for a fourth straight day as statements from both sides indicating that the flare-up of a decades-old conflict that has killed dozens of people this week was no closer to an end. The president of Azerbaijan on Wednesday said Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh was the sole condition to end fighting over the separatist territory, a scenario at odds with Armenia’s views on ending the crisis. Armenian officials alleged Turkey’s involvement in the conflict and said its neighbor was hindering international efforts “to cease the hostilities.” Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan and has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since 1994.