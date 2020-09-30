13 WREX earns 10 regional Emmy nominations

CHICAGO (WREX) — Regional Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

13 WREX received a total of 10 nominations, a new record for the station.

The first is for Evening Newscast, which featured breaking news coverage of the protests against racism and social injustice in Rockford. The May 30 newscast was anchored live by Kristin Crowley and James Stratton from Rockford Police District 1 headquarters as police and protesters clashed for several hours, just hours after peaceful protests and marches across the city.

The second nomination is for Societal Concerns Series, for 13 WREX's month-long series into Scott's Law in Illinois. The series, called "Lives on the Line," was a compilation of a dozen stories to help viewers understand the dangerous safety implications law enforcement, tow truck drivers, construction workers, etc. face when drivers fail to move over.

The next nomination is in the Crime Report category, for Kristin Crowley's February investigation into allegations of excessive force against the Belvidere Police Department. Over the course of 7 months, 13 Investigates pored over thousands pages of documents, interviewed dozens of people, and investigated their claims of excessive force by the Belvidere Police Department.

The fourth nomination was in the Interview/Discussion Programming category for 13 WREX's COVID-19 Special Report back in March. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Illinois, the 13 News team put together a 30-minutes special with several special guests to help explain the initial impacts of the virus.

Th next nomination was for Informational/Instructional Programming. The 13 Weather Authority's Project: Tornado special received recognition for the 30-minute program that aimed at teaching area youth about the importance of severe weather safety. This was the first time Project: Tornado was made into a program for TV, due to the pandemic.

Speaking of the 13 Weather Authority, Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner and the 13 WREX creative services team were honored in the Weather Series category for the weekly "Weather Wise" series. Weather Wise is a 60 second weather segment that takes a deep dive into the "why" of weather phenomena. Different from a forecast, this allows us to explain unique aspects of the weather through creative storytelling outside of the studio.

Four members of the 13 WREX team also received individual nominations for their work over the last year:

James Stratton – Traffic/Transportation Reporter

Kristin Crowley – Writing – News

Kyle Yonkers – News Promotional Spot

Robert Burke – Commercial Spot

The 62nd Annual Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards Gala will be a virtual event held in mid-November.

For a full list of Regional Emmy nominations, click here.