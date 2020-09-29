Utility exec testifies before Madigan investigative committee, subpoena battle ignites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The special legislative committee investigating House Speaker Mike Madigan’s involvement in a bribery scheme with ComEd met for the second time Tuesday. While partisan debate took over most of the hearing, members heard from the top executive who signed the deferred prosecution agreement for the utility.

Testimony was delayed roughly an hour due to a debate between House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside).

Durkin initially hoped to have an opening statement and question witnesses appearing before the committee. Welch explained Durkin could not issue a statement or question witnesses as he was the initial petitioner for the committee. Both men came to a compromise allowing Durkin to give his opening statement. However, Welch also required all questions to come from committee members. Durkin guaranteed he would appear if asked to testify about his own involvement with energy legislation benefitting ComEd.

The Republican’s remarks highlighted information in the deferred prosecution agreement including actions purportedly orchestrated by Madigan. Durkin also noted the committee should restore confidence Illinoisans have lost in their state government. Yet, he also painted a bleak picture for the proceedings.

“There are three Democrats and three Republicans on this committee,” Durkin said. “And no one in the state of Illinois believes that this will come out any other way than a three-three split along party lines.”

Still, he asked the group to put aside their political affiliations and work towards the facts. Durkin made his case just minutes before members heard from their first witness, an executive from ComEd’s parent company Exelon.

ComEd at the table

David Glockner, Executive Vice President of Compliance and Audit, started with the company in March. So, he was never with the utility during the bribery scheme from 2011 to 2019. However, Glockner confirmed most of the information in the deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), including ComEd’s payment of $1.3 million to associates of Speaker Madigan.

“I would agree that at least a partial motive for those payments was to influence the Speaker,” Glockner testified.

The executive also confirmed significant actions by several of Speaker Madigan’s closest allies including former lawmaker and ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain. Still, Glockner told the committee the DPA established Madigan had knowledge of the actions.

Madigan has not been charged with any crime and consistently denies accusations of misconduct. Yet, the Speaker continues to characterize this process as a “political stunt.”

Members from both sides of the aisle say they’re taking the hearings seriously. Yet, Welch feels Republicans are making it a sideshow.

“You can’t help but think it’s a political stunt when the other side continues to surprise you,” Welch said Tuesday night. “Why they wouldn’t have given us the professional courtesy to even see subpoenas before whipping them out on us today, I don’t understand.”

Subpoena now or later?

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) hoped the committee would vote to issue subpoenas for each of the individuals who declined to appear voluntarily. Welch found the motion premature and inappropriate without legal counsel reviewing the documents. However, he said it could be addressed in a future hearing. At least one Democrat would have to agree to with GOP members to have a passing vote to issue subpoenas.

“This is a not a sideshow, this is not a political stunt,” Mazzochi said. “This is about trying to make Illinois better. You know what? Regardless of the partisanship on the committee and that it’s a three to three committee, the people of Illinois deserve to know the truth of what happened.”

Motion on the table

Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said he doesn’t believe the committee is doing a proper job without issuing subpoenas to witnesses identified in the DPA. He fought for a roll call vote on Mazzochi’s motion to issue subpoenas.

“I don’t disagree that when we come to points like this we may have reasonable people disagreeing on the interpretation of the rules on whether it’s the appropriate time for the committee to take an action or whether the committee should indeed take the action at all,” Demmer said. “The motion that was made here was a motion for the committee to issue those subpoenas. You may disagree with that. You may think it’s an inappropriate action to take or the timing is not right. Either way, the method of resolving disputes in a legislative body is to vote.”

Former ComEd exec Fidel Marquez pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy in federal court shortly before the committee met Tuesday. Welch explained the committee would like to hear from Marquez. But, it could take a while to work out logistics for testimony as Marquez resides in Arizona. Marquez’s attorney confirmed his client would participate in the legislative process.