Tensions mount as Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of attacks on each other’s territory on Tuesday, as fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for the third straight day after a decades-old conflict reignited. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Armenian forces shelled the Dashkesan region in Azerbaijan, while Armenian officials said Azeri forces opened fire at a military unit in the Armenian town of Vardenis, setting a civilian bus on fire and killing one civilian. The heavy fighting broke out Sunday in the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since 1994 at the end of a separatist war.