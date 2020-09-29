Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A small air leak at the International Space Station has finally been traced to the Russian side, following a middle-of-the-night search by astronauts. NASA says the two Russians and one American on board were awakened late Monday to conduct a hasty search for the ongoing leak, which appeared to be worsening. It was the third time in recent weeks that the crew had to isolate themselves on the Russian side, in an attempt find the leak. NASA stresses that the leak remains small and poses no danger. The astronauts will now use leak detectors to try to find where the leak is in Russia’s main living and working compartment.