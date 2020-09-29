Error leaves thousands in NYC with flawed absentee ballots

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100,000 New York City voters have received absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on the return envelopes. The faulty ballots sent to voters in Brooklyn could result in people’s votes being voided if they sent them in without realizing the envelope bore a different name. The city Board of Elections is blaming the problem on the vendor that was contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens. Board of Elections head Michael Ryan says the proper ballots and envelopes will get to voters before the Nov. 3 election.