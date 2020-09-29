Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate up to 8.3 percent, restrictions could be announced on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, is on the verge of seeing additional COVID-19 restrictions.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest update, the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is now at 8.3% as of Sept. 26. The state reports 2-3 days behind to ensure accuracy, according to the state.



If the 7-day rolling positivity rate doesn't drop below 8% by Wednesday's report (which would be data from Sept. 27), additional mitigation efforts could be announced by the state to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Here's a look at what restrictions could be put in place by the state:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings could be limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will be forced to close early

All reception halls closed

Party buses would not be allowed to operate

Reservations would be required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

According to IDPH, the region's positivity rate for the virus on Sept. 26 alone was 9.8%, which is the highest from Sept. 16-26th.



On Tuesday, state health officials announced 1,362 new confirmed cases of the virus, along with 23 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%.