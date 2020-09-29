Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate up to 8.3 percent, restrictions could be announced on Wednesday

Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate up to 8.3 percent, restrictions could be announced on WednesdayNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, is on the verge of seeing additional COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest update, the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is now at 8.3% as of Sept. 26. The state reports 2-3 days behind to ensure accuracy, according to the state.
If the 7-day rolling positivity rate doesn't drop below 8% by Wednesday's report (which would be data from Sept. 27), additional mitigation efforts could be announced by the state to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Here's a look at what restrictions could be put in place by the state:
- Meetings, social events, and other gatherings could be limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will be forced to close early
- All reception halls closed
- Party buses would not be allowed to operate
- Reservations would be required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors
- Indoor tables reduced to six people or less
- No dancing indoors
- Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating
According to IDPH, the region's positivity rate for the virus on Sept. 26 alone was 9.8%, which is the highest from Sept. 16-26th.
On Tuesday, state health officials announced 1,362 new confirmed cases of the virus, along with 23 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%.