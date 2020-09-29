No party planned for Berlin’s new, much-delayed airport

BERLIN (AP) — Operators say the opening of Berlin’s new airport on Oct. 31 will happen without fanfare, a nod to the long delays and massive cost overrun since construction started in 2006. Airport boss Engelbert Luetke Daldrup conceded Tuesday that the repeated postponement from the once-promised opening date in 2012, blamed on construction and technical problems, had made Berlin and Germany “a laughing stock.” He said the costs, which shot up from an original budget of 2.7 billion euros to almost 6 billion euros ($7 billion), were “not acceptable.” The Berlin Brandenburg Airport will replace the city’s two existing airports, Schoenefeld and Tegel.