Myanmar says militants hampering return of Rohingya refugees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top Myanmar official is accusing a militant group and its supporters of hampering the repatriation of over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled a military crackdown in 2017 and are now in camps in Bangladesh. Myanmar’s minister for the office of the state counselor also said the militant group — known as ARSA — has used Bangladesh as a sanctuary in its campaign against the government. A Myanmar military campaign in 2017 led to the exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh. It also produced allegations that government security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.