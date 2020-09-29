Mueller pushes back on criticism from lawyer on Russia team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is pushing back against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The rare public statement from Mueller was his first since his July 2019 congressional testimony. It came Tuesday in response to a new book by Andrew Weissmann that suggests the team did not aggressively pursue line of inquiries out of concern that President Donald Trump could fire them and close down the operation.