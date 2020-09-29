Lawsuit: Kansas woman posed no danger when deputy killed her

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A lawsuit says a Kansas woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after refusing to pull over was unarmed and posed no danger to him or the public. The court filing Tuesday paints a different picture to that recounted by authorities following the fatal shooting in Wichita of 51-year-old Debra Arbuckle by Sedgwick County Deputy Kaleb Dailey on Dec. 30, 2019. An attorney representing Arbuckle’s family says multiple law enforcement videos show the deputy and his colleagues were not in any danger when he killed her. The lawsuit, filed by Arbuckle’s son, seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.