How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Utility Tax revenue for stateline cities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Water, natural gas, and electricity are all services that can fall under a city's Utility Tax. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some municipalities are seeing a drop in the revenue they collect from this tax.

"The closure of businesses, even on a short term basis, have a dramatic effect on the electricity consumed and by default the number of tax collected," says Rockford Finance Director Carrie Hagerty.

Hagerty says as businesses close, either temporarily or permanently due to the virus, it significantly impacts the city's utility tax. So far, Rockford has seen a drop of 14.7% which is over $828,000. This is a slight improvement from the $1.4 million the city was under weeks before.

"We're already seeing some recovery in the taxes collected as businesses reopen," says Hagerty. "Until we get back to fully operational, pre-Covid activity levels, we wont' see recovery in that revenue source."

This underperforming revenue adds to the more than $4 million projected deficit for Rockford due to COVID-19. In Loves Park, the city is also seeing a drop in it's utility tax revenue.

"Overall if you compared all that we were down 3%," says Loves Park Treasurer John Danielson. "That's down about $20,000."

While Loves Park has seen a slight drop, overall the city's finances are performing relatively well according to Danielson. He says the city is getting a helping hand from a newer business.

"For us fortunately Costco kicked in and the revenue from that kept us about even to where we were at last year. If we didn't have Costco, we probably would have been down four or five percent."