Grant to help pay for work along Southwest Chief rail route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Amtrak a $5.6 million grant for track improvements and other work in New Mexico and Colorado along the Southwest Chief passenger train route between Chicago and Los Angeles. The grant will help pay for upgrading 12.4 miles of rail near Lamy, New Mexico, replacing thousands of ties south of Raton Pass and along another section of track and removing loose rock in Raton Pass and other locations. Other planned work includes rebuilding railroad bridges and grade crossings. The Transportation department said the work will result in higher speed limits for trains and reduced maintenance costs.