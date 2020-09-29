Freeport Fire and Police say they are looking for a more diverse group of candidates

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport fire and police say they need to hire more diversity within their departments.



"When a community sees a police department that looks like community itself that is more trust," Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers.

Leaders say they've been working on this initiative for years, but discussions starting this summer, in the midst of national unrest and protests, even in Freeport, is putting more pressure on leaders to enact change.

"We want to recognize culture, we want to build up culture, we want to enjoy and celebrate the diversity of our community," says Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett. "Growing the home team is our theme, we're looking for someone that is going to make a career with the freeport fire department, stay with us their entire career."

But the recruitment efforts are met with challenges. Both Summers and Liggett say a lack of community members stepping up to serve forces the department to look for candidates outside of Freeport.



"They come out from the suburbs, get their experience with our department, then return to the suburbs," says Summers.

To battle this, both departments have outreach programs in Freeport schools to specifically target minority students. That way those students, and all others, know before they graduate that policing and firefighting are career options they can pursue.



Liggett says building trust from a young age allows the community to build up future firefighters from within that want to serve the town they call home.



"They know the community, they know the families that live there, they completely understand what freeport is all about," says Liggett.

Liggett and Summers both say this is a long-term approach, but an effort that will enact lasting and needed change.



Applications are open now with the Freeport Police Department.



Freeport Fire Department's application process begins October, 1 with an open house at Central Fire Station.