Duterte questions letting Facebook stay after accounts shut

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte is questioning why he should allow Facebook to continue operating in the Philippines after it removed accounts he says supported his government’s interests, including fighting insurgents. Facebook said last week it removed a Philippine network of fake accounts coordinated to mislead people. Duterte did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant. Facebook said it “found links to Philippine military and Philippine police” behind the fake content. The military and police said none of their official Facebook accounts was removed. A military official sought the reinstatement of the account of a military-backed group that campaigns against the recruitment of children by communist guerrillas.