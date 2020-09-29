Conditions remain very cool heading into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 4 out of the next 5 days remain below 60 degrees, leaving a feel of late October or even early November in the air. A little more rain joins the colder conditions.

Warmer Wednesday:

Temperatures heat up a little midweek before dropping a ton starting Thursday. As a result, we climb to the middle 60's Wednesday. This puts us a little closer to average, but still about 5 degrees below average.

Winds become breezy, especially by Wednesday afternoon. Winds start out from the southwest, then turn to out of the northwest. Wind speeds rise to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Widely isolated showers mix in with sunshine Wednesday.

Wednesday may not escape isolated showers. Let's emphasize isolated, however. A stray shower or two may be all that we see Wednesday. There should be a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with the occasional shower sprinkled in.

Wednesday may be one of the warmest days of the week, as the remainder of the week feels more like early November due to a cold front coming through.

Cold end to the week:

October starts on Thursday, but the weather feels more like the end of the month rather than the beginning. Temperatures fall to the middle 50's behind Wednesday's cold front.

Scattered showers are likely starting late Thursday. They continue on-and-off in the afternoon, then dry up Thursday night. As the sky clears out, temperatures plummet. We'll end up in the upper 30's, so patchy frost is likely.

Friday is the coldest day of the week. While we'll see sunshine and avoid spotty rain for the first time this week, the added sunny weather won't help temperatures. We stay in the low 50's for highs, which is much more like early November rather than early October.

Friday night may drop a couple more degrees, leaving us in the middle 30's. This may promote more widespread frost, so protect your garden and plants if necessary.

Saturday and Sunday stay in the upper 50's, so the brisk weather lasts all weekend. More rain showers are possible Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend should be dry.

We may warm back up to the low 70's by early next week, so the brisk weather doesn't last too long. Look for more sunshine to go along with the milder weather next week.