Charge dropped against woman dragged out car by police

CHICAGO (AP) — A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a woman who was pulled by the hair by Chicago police officers from a car in a video-recorded encounter at a shopping mall. Chicago’s law department and police officials wouldn’t comment Tuesday on the decision to drop the disorderly conduct charge against Mia Wright. Attorney Nenye Uche says city officials didn’t offer an explanation of the action. However, he says it’s obvious the video shows the charge was baseless. The video shows officers on both sides of the car bashing the vehicle with their batons before pulling a woman later identified as Wright and another woman from the vehicle and pinning them to the ground.