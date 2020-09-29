Census deadline has been a moving target, Rockford, Freeport push to increase response rate

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The 2020 census deadline is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, but it's been a bit of a moving target for months, causing a lot of confusion.

Here's a look at the timeline:

April 2020: Deadline pushed back from July 31 to Oct. 31 because of disruptions due to COVID-19

Aug. 3: Deadline moves to Sept. 30

Sept. 24: Federal judge moves the deadline to Oct. 31

Sept. 28: U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces the census will end Oct. 5

While the date's changed, cities like Rockford and Freeport have been plugging along to increase response rates.

"It's been hard to follow," Kirstin Hinds, Freeport's Director of Community and Economic Development, says with a laugh.

"We've been working really diligently toward the Sept. 30 date, until that was changed, and now we have an extra five days," Wester Wuori, Rockford's Chief of Staff, says of the city's approach.

As the date has moved, so have both Freeport's and Rockford's census response rates.

"Right now, the city (Freeport) is at 71.7 percent response rate so, we're 1.7 percent over if it was just at 70 [percent] in 2010," Hinds explains.

"We are about 0.6 percentage points behind the 2010 self response rate, so right now, we are at about 69 percent," Wuori says of Rockford.

For months, both communities campaigned to notify residents in a variety of different ways. Right now, they're in the final push.

"Using tv, radio, newspaper advertising, geofencing social media — the census tracks that we're a little bit low, and we've seen that ticks upwards as well," Wuori says.

"We've distributed 2,000 census face masks throughout the city, so doing things like that," Hinds adds.

Wuori says the lowest response rates in Rockford are in the downtown area on both sides of the river.

For Freeport, Hinds says the central-northern area of the city has the lowest response rate.

"There's higher internet access on the west side of Freeport," Hinds explains.

If the date does get changed again, Hinds says Freeport's looking at potentially using grant money to further promote the census.

A low response rate could mean fewer federal dollars and fewer seats in the U.S. House of representatives. Right now, Illinois is slated to lose one seat, but the state is in danger of losing a second seat. Both Hinds and Wuori say an accurate count for the census could prevent that.

If you haven't responded to the census yet, you can do so by calling the following numbers: