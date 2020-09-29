Auburn High School reports two positive COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another high school in Rockford Public School District 205 has reported a positive case of COVID-19.



Auburn High School sent a letter home to parents on Monday saying two people at the school have tested positive for the virus.



The school did not say whether or not the two people were students or staff members, but those who have tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days and will not be able to return to school until guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.



Auburn is the 22nd RPS 205 school to report at least one positive case for the virus.



Here's a look at the other schools who have reported at least one case: