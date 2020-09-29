Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

LONDON (AP) — A witness at London’s Old Bailey court says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would have to be “almost dying” to get out of arguably the most notorious prison in the United States if convicted of espionage charges and sent there. Assange, who is fighting an extradition request from the U.S., would likely be sent to the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado if convicted. That’s according to Maureen Baird, a former warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. His extradition hearing in London is due to end this week.