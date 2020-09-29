AP Analysis: Dark days ahead for Lebanon as crisis bites

BEIRUT (AP) — An economic meltdown, mass protests, financial collapse, a virus outbreak and a cataclysmic explosion that virtually wiped out the country’s main port. The past year has been nothing short of an earthquake for tiny Lebanon, with turmoil and deep uncertainty governing every-day lives. Yet Lebanese fear even darker days are ahead. The country’s foreign reserves are drying up, the local currency is expected to spiral further out of control, and spontaneous incidents of armed clashes between rival groups are escalating. With no government and no near prospects for an IMF bailout, the country risks slipping into chaos as frustrations reach a boiling point.