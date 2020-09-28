US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has joined others around the country in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent service cuts. Critics say the mail delays threaten the integrity of the presidential election. A spokesperson called election mail the agency’s “number one priority.” But he declined to say if the agency would comply with the court orders to handle it as First Class Mail. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. says six states and District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays” since July.